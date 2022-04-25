We have already defined the semifinals of the NWSL Challenge Cup 2022 after several weeks of great matches that give us a small sample of what awaits us next when the regular phase of the tournament begins.
We were able to see the two new Californian franchises in action, we talked about Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC. However, none of them could qualify for the semifinals and they could barely win a game each, Angel City’s being a surprise victory against the powerful Portland Thorns team on the last date of the regular phase that also left them out of the semifinals.
The four invitees to the semifinals of the tournament will be nothing more and nothing less than the OL Reign, the North Carolina Courage, the Washington Spirit and Kansas City. The two great absences being the Chicago Red Stars and the Portland Thorns who, as was well mentioned, were left out at the cost of the first victory in the history of Angel City.
The matches were as follows: the OL Reign will face the Washington Spirit on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. and on the other hand, the North Carolina Courage will face Kansas City on the same day at 7:30 p.m. Unfortunately, the matches will overlap.
In addition, we will have Mexican representation in these duels, since Jimena López is on the part of OL Reign, who will face Karina Rodríguez’s Washington Spirit, and in the other key, North Carolina Courage will have Diana Ordoñez against Kansas City, therefore, there is a good chance that there will be a Mexican presence on both sides in the grand final of the tournament that will be played on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.
