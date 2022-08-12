The 2022 CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup is coming to an end. Today the last match of the quarterfinal tie between Estudiantes and Atlético Parananense was played with a victory for the Brazilian team by 0-1 (0-1 on aggregate after the goalless draw in the first leg) and therefore we already know who are the four semifinalists of this edition of the most important tournament in South America: Velez, flamingo, palm trees Y Paranaense.
One of the four will be proclaimed the best team on the South American continent in the final that will be played in a single match at the Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador. But before the big event, the semifinal matches will have to be played, which have already been decided after an exciting round of quarterfinals.
– Velez vs. Flamengo
– Palmeiras vs. Paranaense
The semifinals of the Copa Libertadores will be played in two legs as usual. The first leg is scheduled to be played on August 31 and the second leg will be a week later, on September 7. Vélez and Palmeiras will play the first leg at home, while in the second leg it will be Flamengo and Paranaense who will play at their stadium. What has not yet been confirmed is the schedule of the matches.
