After the triumph of Tigres de México that put him in the semifinals of the Club World Cup (he will play on Sunday against Palmeiras, of Brazil), the action continued this Thursday with the triumph of the Al Ahly, from Egypt, on Al Duhail, from Qatar. Thanks to Hussein El Shahat’s goal, the Africans also advanced to the semi-finals and will face the great title contender: the mighty Bayern Munich of Germany.

Although it is expected that the European champion will not have great inconveniences to stay with the pass to the final, Al Ahly proved to be a tough, orderly team that knows how to defend itself. Of course, it is not the same to resist the onslaught of the local team in the debut than to endure the power of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller and company. But who takes away the illusion of hitting the ground running and making history …

The duel against the Germans will be this Monday, while the final of the contest will be played in a week, on Thursday 11.

Before taking off to Qatar to play the Club World Cup, Bayern Munich (1st) will play this Friday on the court of a Hertha Berlin in difficulties (15th), in the opening of a 20th German day in which the first eight are measured badly classified teams.

Bayern Munich travels to the Mundialito as current European champions, leading by seven points ahead of Leipzig (2nd) and 10 with Wolfsburg (3rd).

After playing in Berlin, the Bavarian giant will play in the semifinals of the Club World Cup on Monday in Doha against the African champion, Al-Ahly,

“We want the title (of club world champion). But for the moment Hertha is more important,” Bavarian coach Hansi Flick said.

For Dortmund a long and tough end to the season is coming: the club, financially weakened by the pandemic, must finish in the Top-4 to remain in the lucrative Champions League.

So far the offensive talent of their stars Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland has not been enough to avoid a completely chaotic first half of the season, marked by the firing of their manager Lucien Favre in December.

Even and scraped match: the Africans won and are in the semis. Photo: AFP.

