With four semi-finalists in a certain way unexpected, and three of them, Argentines, the Cordoba Open It enters its definition stage in a third edition that has left enough material to cut and several surprises on the way to the final. In that framework, Juan Manuel Cerúndolo, Federico Coria and Facundo Bagnis They will seek the crown of this ATP 250 with the Spanish Albert Ramos Viñolas as the “stone guest” who will try to prevent an albiceleste consecration.

The first duel, between Cerúndolo and Coria, starts at 7 p.m. and is televised on FOX Sports. The second, meanwhile, will be played at the end and not before 20.20.

The most outstanding story is undoubtedly that of Cerúndolo. Number 335 in the world ranking, 19 years old, without ATP matches until this tournament, he made his way from the standings and has won six games (it is worth remembering that the first 4 seeded players have 4 wins to be champion) since qualifying until the quarterfinals.

Juanma defeated the Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas, the Brazilian Joao Menezes, the also Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild and then came their most resounding victories: against the third seed, the Serbian Miomir Kecmanović (who made news because he began to be trained by David Nalbandian) and before the seventh seed, Thiago Monteiro.

In addition to all that he is experiencing in this, the most special week of his fledgling career, he earned the right to a place in the main draw of the Argentina Open, the ATP of Buenos Aires, with the Special Excempt, a figure applicable to those who reach the semis of a tournament that allows them to enter the main draw of the one they play the following week.

It took much longer for Federico Coria to reach the first semifinal of his career on the circuit’s staff. Guillermo’s brother achieved it now, at 28 years old and while he ranks 95th in the ranking. He comes from beating with great authority the second top seed of the tournament, the French Benoit Paire, by 6-3 and 6-2.

Federico Coria. Photo Córdoba Open

The match will have a particular “family revenge” seasoning: in the previous round, Coria left out the other Cerúndolo, Francisco, Juan Manuel’s brother. Before that, another of the seeds had also been killed: the sixth, the German Dominik Koepfer.

For Facundo Bagnis it will also be his debut in a semi-final instance. He also comes from the classification, although he was the favorite of that previous phase. Curiously, this time he will not face a compatriot but he had already done it three times on the way to the semi: he eliminated Andrea Collarini in qualifying and then, in the main draw, Nicolás Kicker and Federico Delbonis. He comes from leaving Slovak Jozef Kovalík out in the quarterfinals also with a great performance (6-1 and 6-2).

Albert Ramos is the only foreigner but he is also the most important name that survives at the Córdoba Open. And at the same time, he is the favorite: he is top 50 (46th figure), he was among the best 20 in the world (he became 17th), he won the titles in Bastad 2016 and Gstaad 2019 and reached the final of the Masters 1000 Monte Carlo 2017, losing to Rafael Nadal. He was also a quarterfinalist at Roland Garros.

The Iberian comes from eliminating the local credit, Diego Schwartzman, top favorite of the contest. And it will seek to continue embittering Argentines …