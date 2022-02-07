On a windy Sunday morning, at the Julio Humberto Grondona property of AFA, the first two matches of the quarterfinals of the Women’s Federal Cup were played. Rosario Central won by the minimum against the amateur team from Bariloche, Luna Park and Boca thrashed again, this time by 6 to 2 against Independiente. In the afternoon, at the River Camp, San Lorenzo beat River 4-2, and UAI Urquiza defeated Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata 2-0. Thus, the semifinalists of the contest were already defined.
The scoundrels kept the game against the lunatics, who came out to play as equals in the AFA arena. The Rio Negro team had been left without the only goalkeeper who could travel with the squad, Verónica Boeris. Her position was occupied by the defender Daiana Tarifeño, who put on the gloves of her partner and was one of the decisive players for her team to lose by the minimum. In fact, the amateur club gave work to the Rosario team, which got into the semis thanks to Lara López’s goal.
Despite the changes in the team, the xeneixe team continues at the high level of last year. The last national champions and super champions had already thrashed the Malvinas 7-0 in the first match and now, they won 6-2 against Independiente. The gladiators and the devils went to halftime 3 to 2. On both occasions, Gabriela Herrera discounted. At the riverside club, Yamila Rodríguez, the team’s top scorer last season, remains unstoppable: the striker and current captain scored 4 goals. To date, she is the top scorer in the tournament. The other two were from Julieta Cruz and Amancay Urbani.
The Guerreras went out looking for the goal from the beginning of the game and after some shots and shots that ended up in the hands of the tripera goalkeeper, Montes de Oca, after a combination between Gaitán and Alaniz, the ball ended up in the heart of the area and Daiana Alaniz hit the goal hard. And he scored the first goal of the match. At 24 minutes, Gymnastics almost equalized. But the game continued by the minimum until the 33rd minute of the second half, when Tamara Hardie defined the far post to seal the final result.
The cyclone players pressed River from the first play they had in attack; the millionaires did the same before the departure of the saints; however, three unforced errors by Nuñez’s team gave San Lorenzo a chance to convert very early. Four minutes into the match, Pavez (recently arrived from Lanús) scored the first after high pressure. The second comes at the feet of Coronel due to an error in the exit of the millionaires. The other two were the work and magic of Débora Molina. At one point River managed to get 2-3 on the scoreboard thanks to the discount of Victoria Costa and Martina Del Trecco. They went 4-2 to the locker room and the second half was much more faded than the first. San Lorenzo took the victory with one less player on the field of play because Maricel Pereyra was expelled.
The semifinals will be played on Thursday, February 10, in the morning at the AFA campus and in the afternoon, at River Camp. This is how the crossings were defined:
Rosario Central – UAI Urquiza
Mouth – San Lorenzo
