Sheriff Adel (Washington)

With many factories producing semiconductors around the world forced to close their doors, after the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and the issuance of closure orders aimed at limiting its spread, American companies, led by car manufacturers, suffer from a great shortage of available ones, which threatens one One of the most important industries in the United States, with losses that may exceed $ 60 billion, during the first quarter of this year alone, according to the American consulting firm Alex Partners, and a separate previous analysis of Bloomberg.

After months of slowing production due to a shortage of semiconductors for US auto makers, as well as other industries, General Motors and Ford decided to close many of their factories in North America for periods of up to months, until a plan was reached to deal with the shortage of these components that no longer. It can be dispensed with today for the manufacture of infotainment systems inside cars, as well as power steering systems and brakes, among other things.

At a time when most American auto companies announced the recovery of a large part of the supply orders that had declined sharply during the past year, as a result of the epidemic crisis and the consequent decline in spending in general, General Motors was forced to close its factories specializing in the production of medium-sized transport vehicles in the state Missouri, and Ford has increased production shutdowns at its plants in Illinois and Missouri, and the assembly plant in Michigan. Vehicles affected include a Chevrolet Traverse and Cadillac from the first company, a Ford Explorer and a Lincoln Aviator from the SUV model, a Ford Mustang and a Transit Van from the second.

Last month, the stranding of the giant ship in the Egyptian Suez Canal caused navigation in the canal to be disrupted for about a week, which added to a group of accidents that contributed to the increase in semiconductors in the world, the most important of which was the ice storms that struck the US state of Texas, which is the most important area Manufactured in America, which caused the closure of three of its most important factories in the state, and the huge fire that broke out in one of the most important semiconductor factories in Japan and the world, and caused its closure for more than a month.

The problem of the shortage of transportation is not unique to the United States, as the Wall Street Journal published a report last month indicating that the Japanese companies Honda and Nissan had stopped producing cars at their factories in North America, and that the Japanese Mitsubishi plant in the United States had stopped working.