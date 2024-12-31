The great television debut for the Chimes 2024-2025 It was theirs: David Broncano and LalaChus have welcomed the new year in style on TVE, hosting special programming, full of humor, from the emblematic Gate of the Sun.

Both have appeared in front of the camera exuding the naturalness and grace to which they have accustomed the public and, of course, on a night as special as the December 31 It wasn’t going to be different.

As has happened with the rest of the great women who have taken the twelve grapes in the different Spanish chains, as is the case of the ‘queen of the Bells’, Cristina Pedroche; Blanca Romero or Laura Escanes, the comedian of The Revolt She was also making her fans curious to see what she would be wearing.

Of course, on a magical night like New Year’s Eve, LalaChus has trusted Spanish fashion to appear on camera with a brilliant style, the work of the designer. Silvia Fernandezand It has made him feel safe in such a nervous moment. as it is the last night of 2024.

The one from Fuenlabrada has chosen a burgundy dress which, without a doubt, is one of the trends this winter. It is a model full of shine, long to the feet, with a ‘bardot’ neckline and an interior ‘bustier’ that flatters the silhouette and, in addition, creates a semi-transparency.

The skirt counts with flared cut and a side slit at the hemwhich brings movement to the look. In addition, it is designed with herringbone-shaped cuts and finished with a very striking overtail.

LalaChus in the Bells of 2024-2025 TVE

It is a very special dress that, as the designer Silvia Fernández has announced to Women, It has been created “in record time” due to the proximity from the call from Silvia Gago, RTVE stylistto his ‘atelier’ and the date of the chimes.

LalaChus in the Bells of 2024-2025 TVE

“This is not the first time we have worked hand in hand with this stylist for relevant occasions. in which we have had little time, but the result has always been excellent and that is what has made us have generated the trust to be chosen on such a special occasion, apart from the ‘feeling’ that we both have working and the emotion of every moment,” says the dressmaker.

Sketch of the LalaChus x Silvia Fernández dress Courtesy of Silvia Fernández

The RTVE stylist wanted to bet on ‘made in Spain’ fashion and, for this reason, she combined Silvia Fernández’s dress with other accessories from Spanish brands. In this sense, Gago presented Silvia Fernández with a very specific idea that excited the brand, as they say from the ‘atelier’, although what really worried them was the fabric and the color, since The expert wanted a ‘paillettes’ design and something in garden green.as a symbol of hope and growth.

“Just in summer we had made a selection of a fabric that met these characteristics, mixed with Burgundy and powder pink. We had it saved for an exclusive look, for a special occasion and a special woman. It was perfect for Lalachus,” concludes the designer of the piece.

We had it saved for an exclusive look, for a special occasion and a special woman

The creative process of the LalaChus dress has been in “record time”, as the firm’s own team has assured, in the ‘atelier’ of Silvia Fernández de Ponferrada, although making the tests in the designer’s workshop in Madridon Almirante Street, 9.

