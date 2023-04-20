Between the UEFA prize, the collection of the return derby and the market pool, the amount that the Nerazzurri will collect from the Champions League derby will allow them to avoid painful sacrifices before 30 June

Thanks Europe. It’s no secret that the Champions League means a shower of money with every step you take, but Inter – like Milan – are experiencing how much economic satisfaction you can get by reaching the semi-finals. And precisely considering that the Nerazzurri had included the revenues for a hypothetical quarter-final of the Europa League in the budget, access among the best four teams on the continent rewards them with fresh income in the club’s coffers.

The treasure — The group with Bayern Munich and Barcelona – in addition to Viktoria Plzen – had in fact suggested caution to the owners, who had foreseen a third place and therefore relegation to the second European competition. Simone Inzaghi’s team, on the other hand, has exceeded all expectations and the company accounts are benefiting from it. Going into detail, Benfica’s elimination is worth a good 12.5 million euros in UEFA prize money, to which must be added the proceeds from the semi-final second leg Inter-Milan: if yesterday’s match against Benfica was worth 8.2 million, a figure of between 8.5 and 9 million can be expected. To these two items must be added the increase in the market pool in the component that takes into account the path in the competition and the total can reach around 25 million. See also 'And the one who left Peru without a World Cup?': They kick the goalkeeper for 'dancing' on a penalty

Market — It’s a lot, a lot if you consider that Milan Skriniar’s announced farewell on a free transfer had forced the management to budget for the sale of (at least) a big player by 30 June. With this sum, which must be added to the unexpected – in the budget – overcoming the group stage and the round of 16, the sacrifice is no longer mandatory: it will be enough to monetize one or two of the young players on loan (not Giovanni Fabbian, on whom Inter wants to bet) and then the 2022-2023 season will be officially closed. Obviously this mechanism goes beyond what may happen from 1 July onwards: in fact, it remains essential for the Nerazzurri to secure qualification for the next Champions League, through one of the first four places in the league or through victory in the current edition, because otherwise there would be no a fundamental economic pillar on which to build the present and the future. And the word “sacrifices”, in the plural, would painfully become topical again. See also F1 | After Norris' shot, the two Ferrari drivers appear

