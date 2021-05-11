The seller of an arms shop in Yoshkar-Ola told about how Ilnaz Galyaviev, who organized the shooting in Kazan school No. 175, bought weapons. This was reported by the Zvezda TV channel.

According to him, the young man provided a fully completed license for the acquisition of weapons, which was on a letterhead with special signs and with the seal of the relevant authority. The seller added that Galyaviev showed his passport and paid for the purchase.

Earlier it became known that Elvira Ignatieva, an English teacher, tried to save the child from the killer. “She pushed the student away from the shooter and got in the way of his weapon, effectively covering the child. The wound received by Ignatieva turned out to be fatal, ”a source told TASS. She was 25 years old.

According to official figures, as a result of the shooting at the school, nine people died, including seven children, and 20 people were injured. The Investigative Committee opened a mass murder case. May 12 has been declared a day of mourning in Tatarstan. The attacker of the gymnasium is currently detained.