A resident of the American city of Flint, Michigan, allowed a shop assistant to help her choose a product and became a millionaire. About it informs news agency UPI.

The 47-year-old woman said that she went to the store during lunchtime to buy several instant lottery tickets, but could not make a choice.

Related materials

“I asked the seller for help, and he chose a lottery ticket for me,” explained the American. Before returning to work, she wiped off the protective layer and learned that she had won a million dollars (71.1 million rubles).

At first, the woman thought she had misread the inscription on the ticket. “I couldn’t believe it!” – she explained. A ticket for 10 dollars (711 rubles) brought her luck.

The woman will spend part of the money received on family leave, she chose to save the remaining money for the future.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the American city of Bono, Arkansas, won the lottery thanks to the error of a cashier at a grocery store. He punched her with an extra lottery ticket.