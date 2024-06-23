Amr Obaid (Cairo)

Most English newspapers returned to supporting the “Three Lions” through their paper covers, while their Italian counterparts discussed some of the technical and individual changes that might occur in the way the “Azzurri” played against Croatia in the decisive and fateful confrontation, while the Portuguese were interested in the early qualification of the “Sailors” to the role of 16, which is the news that topped the covers of most of its local newspapers, sports and general newspapers, and this was repeated with the French “L’Equipe”.

“L’Equipe” wrote on its cover “King Ronaldo”, with a picture of the Portuguese players celebrating the third goal, during the victory over Turkey, which was made by “The Don”, making him equal with the Czech Poborski at the top of the “Top Assist” list throughout the history of the “Euro”, with 8 assists. Decisive, according to the official website of UEFA, and L’Equipe said that Cristiano continued to achieve historical records in the “Old Continent” by topping that list as well, during the second successive victory that gave the “Sailors” leadership of the group and guaranteed qualification to the next round.

The local “Record” headlined its cover with “Big Portugal,” with a picture of Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo celebrating the team’s first goal, and wrote that “the Seleção” made a luxurious display and took first place in its group, and this great victory gave a lot of confidence in the Portuguese sports community, which is This prompted the Ojogo newspaper to headline its cover saying, “Now we can dream of more.”

Public newspapers followed the same celebratory pattern, as “Correio da Manhá” described what happened as guaranteed passage, after drowning the Turks, and “Diario de Coimbra” reported the joy of the masses and citizens in Portugal, and wrote that the markets and stores were shaken by the cries of happiness from the citizens, after the victory. New to the national team, as for “Diario de Noticias”, and wrote that the first mission was completed successfully, after an easy victory and a well-deserved lead. “Jornal de Noticias” also described the third goal as “altruistic”, after the “legendary” Ronaldo presented an unreturnable gift to his colleague, during “The dance party,” as she put it!

In addition to the attention that the Portuguese team received after these two rounds, and most European media outlets in various countries talked about it, the Belgian victory over Romania also received great attention, especially after things became completely complicated in Group Five, where the 4 teams are currently equal on 3 points. After two rounds, Belgium’s victory and its return to the tournament topped the website of the Italian newspaper “La Gazzetta”, which paid great attention to what the “Devils” presented, noting the brilliance of Tielemans and De Bruyne, and Lukaku’s failure to decipher the net so far, while the Spanish “Marca” said, Even though a new goal for “The Tank” was cancelled, De Bruyne remains the “antidote” that Lukaku needs to reach the goal.

The Belgian “Le Soir” said that the “Red Devils” have already returned to competing in the European Championship, and have a great opportunity in their hands to reach the round of 16 and correct the course, and set out many “scenarios” for that group in which matters became complicated, whether with a Belgian victory and the possibility of obtaining the title. Leading the group, or everyone being equal again with 4 points if the two matches of the third round end in a draw, and then entering into a “special calculation” to determine the finalists. La Libre also described the first goal from Tielemans as “wonderful,” which opened the way for the return of the “Devils.” She praised him a lot, along with De Bruyne and goalkeeper Castells, and of course she talked about the “unlucky” Lukaku, who was deprived of a beautiful goal by the “VAR” due to being offside by “millimetres”!