Óscar Higares It was crowned as the best contestant in the team test Sewing teachers During Thursday night, which gave him a Nice benefit that ended up costing him a disgust Very big.

“Can save one of the companions who are in the elimination test, In exchange for someone to go down“He explained Raquel Sánchez Silva. The bullfighter did not think about it and headed for María Esteve.

The actress was sick, so she was costing her to face the tests. “But I need someone to go down,” the presenter reminded him. He himself, only with this, volunteered To do this.

“I can’t believe I am doing this, I am very excited“Maria said with a weeping eyes. However, this beautiful gesture I almost cause expulsion After making a dress for Edurne, to be able to wear it on your next tour.

“You did not come prepared to work In this test, but I honor you The gesture you have had and that you have dropped to sew, “he congratulated him Lorenzo Caprile. “It makes me angry because there is a lot of clothing work, but there are many additions left over,” he said.

The situation He stayed alone in a scaresince the expulsion ranged between him and Canco. In the end, The expelled was Canco Rodríguez For simply presenting a worse garment made, although your idea was not bad.