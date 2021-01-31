In Spain, several cases of people who have already received the coronavirus vaccine, although it was not yet applicable. It is a situation that is not exclusive to our country and that is also happening in other places. One of them is Canada, where a couple of millionaires has aroused the outrage of citizens for their behavior.

In their quest to receive the vaccine, these individuals did not hesitate to impersonating members of an indigenous community to take advantage of the doses that the Canadian government reserves for this population. The couple, made up of a 32-year-old actress, Ekaterina Baker, and a 55-year-old businessman in the gaming industry, Rodney Baker, have received harsh criticism for their attitude from both citizens and health authorities.

Destination Beaver Creek

Ekaterina and Rodney Baker They did not hesitate to travel a great distance to carry out their plan. They first traveled from Vancouver to the capital of the Yukon Territory, Whitehorse, and later made use of a private plane to travel 540 kilometers and reach their final destination, Beaver Creek, how do you collect News telecinco and details the local medium Yukon News.

In that territory, vaccines from the American company Moderna were being administered to an isolated community of about 100 people. The Bakers, aware of the situation, decided to lie to the clinic officials introducing themselves as temporary workers at a local motel to be able to access it.

The couple fined

Yukon News explains that this event could have occurred because the inhabitants of that area They do not need to present a document proving that they live and work there to receive the vaccine. Simply present the health cards even if they are from another territory as long as the holder is a Yukon resident.

However, the sanitarians became suspicious after the couple requested that they be transferred to the community airport. This decision caused They called the motel where the Bakers supposedly worked, confirming that they were not workers here. The authorities were informed of the situation and finally they sanctioned the couple with a fine of 1,150 dollars each (about 750 euros) once they found that the story they had argued was not real.