Selfies, photos, dedications: Alessia and Giulia Pisanu, sisters and best friends, right on social networks they told their special relationship. Two girls aged 17 and 14 linked not only by blood ties, but also by a deep friendship. They were always together, always inseparable, until, unfortunately, the last moments of life.

Alessia and Giulia remained hand in hand until the end, until a Frecciarossa train bound for Milan overwhelmed them at the Riccione station, as they returned from an evening at the disco, spent once again together.

On social media profiles, the two girls often posted photos of the two of them together. Giulia and Alessia were sisters, but also best friends. As Giulia wrote, who defined her sister Alessia as her best friend, accompanying her dedication with a heart.

In another shot published online, we see the two sisters embraced and a clear and simple dedication:

Sometimes I think my sister is my only reason for living.

The Pisanu sisters, who leave a third major, Stefania, often with them, went to the sea, to eat out, to dance in the disco. They laughed and joked together like all teenagers. They shared a passion for music and dance, as well as rap music.

The community of Castenaso that has seen them born and grow is in shock. Everyone clings to the family of the two sisters.

The Mayor Carlo Gubellini reports the pain of an entire city.