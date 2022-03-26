The Tigers team continues the tour of the United States in its friendly games due to the break in the FIFA date. The last game of the felines was precisely the Clásico Regio, which ended 2-0 in favor of the ‘U’, with a great long-range goal from the Frenchman Florian Thauvin.
In this regard, the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmanspoke about whether the Frenchman tried to center or shoot, although he also ‘self-trolled’, mentioning that he has never received a goal from that distance, however, in past seasons they have already nailed not one, but two goals from midfield.
“The player already said it, Flo said it, we were talking and we saw some observations like with each rival, with each goalkeeper, technical aspects, specific aspects and they said; look at the possibility that he wants to anticipate a center and you can shoot on goal. It’s not easy either.”
“They never scored a goal of more than 20 meters”mentioned the ‘Patón’ for the conductors Jesús Barrón and Jair Ramos for the Multimedia Channel 6.
Juan David Castro was the executioner of Nahuel
On matchday 7 of the 2021 Guard1anes Tournament, in a match between Atlético de San Luis and Tigres, the player John David Castro He shot from the middle of the field when he saw Nahuel Guzmán advanced, to take a lofted shot and sneak into the ‘Patón’ goal.
Roberto de la Rosa also scored a great goal from mid-distance
Just one month after Juan David Castro’s great goal, the Mexican Robert of the Roseof the Tuzos del Pachuca, did not want to be left behind and also scored a goal from long distance.
In a match where tigers visited La Bella Airosa, in a counterattack the striker overcame the midfield to surprise the Argentine goalkeeper.
That is how Nahuel Guzman he has received goals from long distance and in the same tournament. Although knowing the sympathy of the meta, possibly his statement was made in a funny way, recognizing that he has also been the target of great goals.
