The authorities of the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno Karabakh announced this Thursday an order for its dissolution on January 1, 2024, after more than three decades of control of the territory and following last week’s military offensive by Azerbaijan, which thus reintegrated the territory.

The president of Nagorno Karabakh, Samvel Shahramanián, has signed a decree that contemplates that the self-proclaimed republic will cease to exist due to the “serious situation at the political and security level” and “based on the priority of guaranteeing physical security and the interests lifelines of the population of Artsakh.

Likewise, it highlights in a statement published on the Artsakh Presidency account on Telegram that the decision “takes into account the agreement reached with Azerbaijan, mediated by Russian peacekeeping troops, for the free, voluntary and unrestricted passage of residents of Nagorno Karabakh, including military personnel who have handed over weapons.

South Caucasus



Nagorno Karabakh is a territory of about 4,400 square kilometers in the South Caucasus recovered by Azerbaijan in a military offensive that lasted just 24 hours that began on September 19. Until then, the area, with an Armenian majority, had been under the control of pro-Armenian forces for more than three decades despite the fact that the international community recognized the region as Azeri sovereignty.

The ceasefire announced on September 20 after the offensive, which left more than 200 dead in Nagorno Karabakh and resulted in the death of more than 190 Azeri soldiers, includes the disarmament of armed groups, the withdrawal of Armenian soldiers — although Yerevan denies that they are deployed in the area – and the “reintegration” of the territory in Azerbaijan, for which two meetings have been held so far between delegations from Azerbaijan and Armenian representatives from the region.