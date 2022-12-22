This week he died Chef Ali Ahmed Aslam, who claimed to be the inventor of one of the most famous and beloved dishes in the United Kingdom: chicken tikka masala. He was 77 years old when he passed away.

(It may interest you: The cruel crime that was committed in a McDonald’s with a mysterious call)

The man, who was called ‘Mr. Ali’, was born in Pakistan, but moved with his family to Scotland at a very young age. There, in 1964, he opened the restaurant ‘Shish Mahal‘, where he would have created the famous saucer.

In an interview with AFP, ‘Mr. Ali’ recounted that he chicken tikka masala It arose in the 1970s after a customer’s request to put sauce on the chicken tikka that they had been serving for a while because it was “dry”.

From there on, the chicken was cooked with a sauce containing yogurt, cream and spices“It is a dish prepared according to the customer’s taste. Usually they do not ask for hot curry, so we know it with yogurt and cream,” he told the news agency at the time.

(Also: Released Aurelia García, indigenous accused of murder by miscarriage)

The news of his death was given by the same restaurant through its Facebook page.

“Mr. Ali passed away this morning. All of us are absolutely devastated and heartbroken. The restaurant will be closed for the next 48 hours,” they wrote on the ‘Shish Mahal’ profile.

The funeral of the renowned chef was last Tuesday, December 20 in Glasgow.

It has not been possible to prove that it was Chef Ali who invented chicken tikka masala; However, according to the BBC, a few years ago, a Glasgow parliamentarian passed a proposal so that the city considers itself the owner of the dish.

(In other news: Iran demands Colombia’s activism in the Mahsa Amini case)

At the time, other restaurants in the UK claimed to be the creators and the proposal did not progress.