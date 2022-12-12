In the depths of the field in eastern Germany there is an invisible border.

The towers of an imposing castle peek through the treetops, and a sign on its front door solemnly informs the visitor that they have, indeed, entered a new country.

The “Königreich Deutschland” (Kingdom of Germany) is a self-proclaimed independent state, with its own king.

Pedro I, as he prefers to be known, receives us in a gloomy room lined with wood.

It’s been about a decade since his coronation -there was a ceremony, with orb and scepter- and the foundation of his so-called kingdom, which mints its own currency, prints its own identity cards and has its own flag.

He is what is known in Germany as a “Reichsbürger” (Reich citizen), one of about 21,000 people the country’s intelligence agencies define as conspiracy theorists who do not recognize the legitimacy of the postwar German state.

They rose to fame this week after the arrest of 25 people suspected of planning an assault on the German Parliament, the Reichstag, and carrying out a violent overthrow of the government.

King Pedro says that his intentions are not so violent.

But he does believe that the German state is “destructive and sick.”

With “no choice” but to found his kingdom

“I have no interest in being part of this fascist and satanic system,” he says.

We settled in another room to talk, in luxurious armchairs under a glowing chandelier.

It is not a salon; we are surrounded by lights and cameras.

It is the television studio of King Pedro, who hopes to launch a television channel. There I find out that one of his subjects will record every moment of our interaction.

As he says, he felt he had no choice but to found his kingdom, after having tried unsuccessfully to run for mayor and member of the German Parliament.

“People who are corrupt, criminal or willing to be used thrive in the German system and those with an honest heart, who want to change the world for the better, for the greater good, don’t stand a chance.”

problems with justice

His real name is peter fitzeckand his activities have brought him into frequent conflict with German law.

Germany does not recognize the kingdom or its documents: Fitzek has been convicted several times for driving without a license and manage your own health insurance program.

He also went to prison for several years for embezzling money from his citizens, but the conviction was later overturned.

The regional intelligence service, which has been watching him and his kingdom for almost two years, told us they considered him a threat.

They compare it to a cult that exposes people to conspiracy theories and extremist ideology.

Such theories and ideologies have proliferated in Germany in recent years, fueled by the pandemic. And covid-19 seems to have increased support and membership for the kingdom.

Fitzek tells us that it has about 5,000 citizens. He is expanding the kingdom and buying land in Germany to establish a series of communities in which these people can live.

We visited one such outpost about 240 km from the king’s castle.

Centuries-old trees surround the site of another ancient castle in the village of barwaldean hour and a half drive south of Berlin.

No taxes or official education

Around 30 people live on the site, either in the main building or in caravans that are spread out on the lawns along the main driveway.

Despite the beauty of the castle, it is a bleak place.

The buildings are being renovated and the grounds are undergoing a cleanup process. Tree trunks still grow through the skeleton of an old greenhouse.

But the people here are proud of her homewhich they also consider territory of the kingdom.

Citizens do not pay German taxes and do not send their children to school, which is illegal in Germany.

They are subject to your own legal structure – chaired, I am told, by King Pedro – and, ultimately, they intend to have their own health system.

“The kingdom can provide everything you need in daily life. Food and nutrition, social security, all these systems are there,” says Benjamin, who recently moved with his young family and is responsible for public relations.

Despite all their plans to build a sustainable green community, using modern technologies, the citizens seem to have little faith in modern medicine.

anti-vaccine

Benjamin told me that no one here is vaccinated against covid-19. It is a common position of the “citizens of the Reich”, many of whom participated in the protests against the measures to control the pandemic.

“People who think for themselves today will often be condemned as conspiracy theorists,” Benjamin says.

“But it is a fact that these are often the people who stay up at night thinking about problems, not only their own but also those of society and politics”.

As we left the commune and drove through town, a neighbor was standing on his front lawn.

When I asked him what he thought of his neighbors, he frowned. They should pay taxes, she said. After all, they still have access to Germany’s resources.

But what worried him most, he added, were his own children. “What kind of influence will this batch have on them?”

For many years “citizens of the Reich” were something of a national joke, but now Germany is learning to take them seriously.

