Still without overcoming the third wave of the pandemic and with more than half a million self-employed persons taking advantage of the cessation of activity and, therefore, with serious economic difficulties, the Ministry of Social Security today presented its proposal to the social partners, although still vague and without specifying what you want the new contribution system to be based on real income.

The new model that Minister José Luis Escrivá wants to implement will be flexible and with 13 contribution tranches based on their net returns (after taxes and expenses have been deducted from their billing), although the amounts of each tranche have not yet been defined. . Thus, each self-employed person may freely choose in which tranche to quote, but at the end of each fiscal year they will have to make a regularization, that is, update that quote to pay the difference in case their returns exceed the tranche or, on the contrary, If they have overpaid, Social Security will return the excess to them, as sources close to the negotiation confirmed to this newspaper, which, however, specified that it is only a first proposal that still has a long way to go and may change.

The implementation date of the new system has not yet been defined, although Escrivá’s idea is to implement it progressively next year, although some of the parties warn that before 2023 it will be difficult for it to be operational.

Currently 1.3 million self-employed have net returns below the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI) and, therefore, with the new system their quota would drop. Another 1.8 million RETA members have net income above the SMI, that is, above 13,300 euros per year, of which 600,000 are above 25,000 euros per year.

According to Minister Escrivá, with the new system two out of three self-employed will pay less to Social Security, despite the fact that the objective is to collect more.

And meanwhile, the number of self-employed in financial distress is skyrocketing as a result of the third wave and there are many, too many, who have their business either closed or affected by measures to curb the virus, more than two out of three. This has caused the number of self-employed who have taken advantage of any of the benefits launched by the Government to alleviate the situation generated by covid-19 has skyrocketed in February and exceeds half a million people for the first time since June (specifically, 511,331), almost 200,000 more than in January and practically double that of the second wave. Thus, of the 3.25 million affiliates that RETA has, practically one in six receives aid from the State, according to the data published today by the Ministry of Social Security.

Less obstacles



The strong increase in entrepreneurs with aid is also due to the fact that the new extension approved at the end of last month included greater flexibility and fewer obstacles to access these benefits. Thus, for example, the requirement of having previously been a beneficiary to receive the benefit for cessation of activity was eliminated, the billing requirement was lowered to justify a drop of 50% instead of 75% and the requirement of be registered in the Social Security to the seasonal self-employed.

The maximum level of protection for this group was registered in June of last year, when more than 1.4 million self-employed came to collect a Social Security benefit. With the arrival of summer and the end of the state of alarm, the coverage plummeted and in July, August and September they oscillated between 140,000 and 150,000. The arrival of the second wave progressively increased the number of RETA affiliates again and reached a maximum in November, when 355,000 were beneficiaries of some type of state aid due to the covid. This figure was far exceeded in February, marking the second highest coverage during the pandemic.

Soaring spending



And, logically, spending has also skyrocketed. The Social Security dedicated 398.86 million euros to the payment of these benefits, 115 million more than in January. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the State has already disbursed more than 8,100 million to alleviate the financial situation of this group. Specifically, benefits have been paid for a value of 5,572.74 million euros while Social Security has exonerated contributions to this group for a value of more than 2,600 million euros.

The self-employed were able to take advantage of four types of aid in February that will be in force until next May 31. Thus, the vast majority, 361,720, received the benefit for the self-employed compatible with the activity, aimed at those workers who have seen their billing significantly decreased, and which has an amount equivalent to 70% of their contribution base (661 euros if They quote for the minimum basis)

A minimum of 480 euros (50% of its regulatory base) received in February the 81,139 members of the RETA who are affected by a temporary suspension of all activity due to a resolution of the competent authority, a figure that has multiplied by three compared to January.

In addition, almost 57,000 entrepreneurs were beneficiaries of a grant that was launched to cover those workers who do not meet the requirements to access this benefit compatible with the activity, for example because they have a flat rate or have not contributed during the last twelve months. Finally, only 1,763 seasonal freelancers took advantage of this new benefit.