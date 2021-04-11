Just two months have passed since Bayern Munich were proclaimed the second team in football history to rise with the sextete. It was the greatest achievement in the award-winning history of a German team that, to this day, is also going through one of the greatest institutional crises ever experienced in the south of the Federal Republic. It’s hard to believe, especially considering the image of unity that Bayern transmitted when it passed over FC Barcelona in the last edition of the Champions League, but a power struggle has changed everything. Bayern is a powder keg and is on the best path to self-destruct everything it has built over the last few years.

Hansi Flick and Hasan Salihamidzic are the protagonists of a film about enmity that is going on forever at the Allianz Arena. Opposing opinions regarding planning, disrespect on the team bus (according to the newspaper Bild, the coach ordered the sporting director to “close the peak”) and the desire of the German federation to turn Flick into Joachim Löw’s successor after the European Championship have caused an earthquake in Bayern that, according to the Munich myth Lothar Matthäus “It can’t be fixed.” The consequences are palpable on the pitch: in the Champions League he has to overcome a 2-3 in the Parc des Princes and in the Bundesliga he again gave emotion to the fight for the salad bowl after the recent draw to one against the modest Union of Berlin.

These types of internal soap operas were the ones that, in the past, caused national media to nickname the club “FC Hollywood”. PIt seemed that the times when Jürgen Klinsmann and Matthäus himself publicly attacked each other or Franck Ribéry attacked a journalist were long gone, but all these anecdotes are nothing compared to the internal war that the club is experiencing in the present. Especially considering that, this time, the players are the main affected. “A little more calm would not be bad,” warned captain Neuer after the draw against Union, his teammate Thomas Müller added: “What is falling on us from outside is completely unnecessary.” Cries for help from living legends who hurt more than anyone the moment that the club of their heart goes through.

The relationship between Flick and Salihamidzic seems insurmountable. The last to attack was Flick, who recently made it clear that his current squad is “qualitatively inferior” to last season’s. Salihamidzic, for his part, ignored questions about the future of Flick and still does not say that it will be technical beyond the summer and despite the alleged interest of the Mannschaft. Of course, its players do position themselves in favor of Flick. “Hansi is the best possible coach for us. The successes are proof of this “, stressed Neuer. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, general manager of the six-time European champion, also publicly supported him by making it clear that it is not for sale at the end of the season. Even so, the fire is uncontrollable. And it threatens to put an end to Bayern’s most golden age sooner than you could think just two months ago.