A solar powered vehiclean electric car that recharges itself and does not pollute, a dream that becomes reality and is 100% Made in Italy. Emilia 5 is the name of the innovative car designed and developed from Solar Wave. This prototype was presented for the first time at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello.

The electric car that recharges itself

The self-charging electric car produced in Italy is Emilia 5. It is not a city car, in fact it is very large as it has to accommodate 5 square meters of solar panels on the roof capable of providing the energy needed to power two electric motors installed inside the wheels. Assuming a panel charging power between 1 and 1.5 kW, the electric car with solar panels will be able to recharge in 8 hours approximately 8/10 kWh of energy capable of ensuring over 100 km of autonomy to this electric vehicle.

Behind this imminent innovation, there is the great ambition of winning the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, the largest major global solar car competition. This is the fifth prototype car built by Onda Solare, a team of students and professors from the Istituto d’Istruzione Superiore Ferrari. In addition, the University of Bologna and MOST, and the National Center for Sustainable Mobility are also collaborating on the project.

Emilia 5, a car with solar panels made in Italy

The characteristics of Emilia 5

The new model Emilia 5 It is a four-seater cruiser class car whose The frame and almost all the elements present have been made with carbon fibre-based materials. The technical features also include two electric motors capable of moving the vehicle up to 120 km/h. Although it may seem incredible, this innovative vehicle weighs only 460 kg.

The team that developed the new Emilia 5 has decided to take part in a great journey, that of facing the South Africa Solar Challenge, and it is scheduled for September 2024. But the main goal is always to win the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge.

A project funded by the European Union

In the design and development of the solar car, Emilia 5, it was the role of the European Union is of fundamental importance. The GreenWave MOST project, from which the car was developed, was entirely funded by the EU, mainly in the sector of the National Resistance and Resilience Plan (PNRR). In short, this extraordinary project will benefit from the support of the political movement of a country that focuses on sustainability also with regard to the mobility of the future.