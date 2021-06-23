Spaniards are kind of weird. We belong to a country that has an anthem without lyrics that we sing roughly, but using a tone hooligan to convince ourselves and the next door that that letter is the right one while yelling “lolololo”. I mean, we want to look like those who sing The marsellesa, at least musically, but we get regular.

Soccerically we are supposed to have a common team called Spanish selection, but in a country with so many different regions there is not an entirely common feeling regarding this supposedly common team. That is why it is difficult to break everyone equally for this team.

The only time that all Spaniards have moderately agreed with respect to the love for our National Team has been when we have won important championships. In other words, many people could relate the love for the common Spanish National Team with the titles won.

These titles even made almost the entire country suddenly like him. Luis Aragones, that before winning the Eurocup he was relatively beloved. After winning it, no. After winning it, he was more loved and more sympathetic than before he won it.

I always want that team called Spain to win, although sometimes they are more effusive than others, but I would never have dared to whistle at them in a stadium in the middle of a game. From a bad game. Never. But that’s not why I’m better or worse than anyone.

We should admit, then, that we are strange, and that is why some of us also want to resemble those countries that are the majority, and that give everything for their selection, win or lose, play Morata or Blades.

You want something or you don’t want something, but wanting it more or less depending on Aspas or Morata, Aragonés or Forest, from Luis Enrique or Lopetegui, to pass or fall into quarters, is not wanting it at all. It is wanting it with convenience.

In short, for the interest I love you, Andres Iniesta?)

Don’t take me too seriously, I’m almost always joking …