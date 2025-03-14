Luis de la Fuente is a man of entrenched traditions and firm defender of loyalties that generate trust. The Spanish soccer coach maintains the block that won the Eurocup almost rajataba and adds a novelty, expected by all of Madridism. Raúl Asencio … It joins the selection for the next matches before the Netherlands valid for the nuns League. The Barça Central Íñigo Martínez returns to the team.

It is almost the list of the Eurocup, without injured (Laporte, Vivian) and players who emigrated to other destinations (Nacho and Joselu), with the addition of Asencio, a fashion footballer for his great state of form and his status as a Madrid player, but who has never been on the radar of the lower selections. It has not passed through the Sub 21 or other categories.

It draws attention The absence of Gavi, An almost indisputable footballer for De la Fuente, but who is not a starter in Barcelona and does not go through his best moment. On the contrary, the coach has summoned Marc Casadó, who has lost his status as headline in the culé team in front of the thrust of Jong’s Dutchman. Nor is it on the list Pablo Barrios, The Atlético midfielder of enormous performance this season.

Players are re -injured as Le Normand, Unai Simón, Ferrán Torres and Íñigo Martínez, the latter in the quartet that was not summoned for the Eurocup.

The injuries of the centrals have led to the first citation of Asencio with the selection. The Canarian defense has been in the elite for just five months. He debuted last November In a Real Madrid very demanded by the injuries and since then it is maintained in the team.

Goalkeepers: Raya (Arsenal), Unai Simon (Athletic), Remiro (R. Sociedad).

Defenses: Porro (Tottenham), Mingueza (Celta), Le Normand (Atlético), Cubarsí, Íñigo Martínez (Barcelona), Asencio (R. Madrid), Grimaldo (Leverkusen), Cucurella (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Zubimendi (R. Sociedad), Casadó, Pedri (Barcelona), Fabián (PSG), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Baena (Villarreal).

Front: Lamine, Ferrán, Olmo (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic), Yeremy Pino, Ayoze (Villarreal), Morata (Galatasaray), Samu (Porto), Oyazarbal (R. Sociedad), Bryan Zaragoza (Osasuna).

The selection faces in this window the quarterfinals of the Nations League, which will face the Netherlands in double match. The first leg will be played at Rotterdam on Thursday, March 20 (20:45, 1 TV) and the lap will be held in Valencia on Sunday, March 23 at the Mestalla stadium, the same time, 20:45 for 1.

Luis de la Fuente moved to the areas most affected by the Dana that hit the Valencian Community, to reveal the players who will play the first two commitments of the year and also offer the subsequent press conference.