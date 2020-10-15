Something has become clear in these last games of the Selection, apart from his lack of finishing: Luis Enrique has definitely turned the corner. For years we thought that the generation of those who won the European Under-21 Championship in 2011 and 2013 would fill the gaps in the casualties that time would have to produce in the South Africa. It is clear that this has not been the case. Those players are reaching their ideal age, close to thirty but not over, and have remained an irrelevant minority among the surviving veterans, Sergio Ramos, Busquets and Navas, and the new wave of Luis Enrique.

Those two Under-21 titles with a style similar to that of their elders They made us dream of having the necessary spare parts, always respecting the game model. That was the bet. De Gea would be Casillas, Bartra would be Piqué, Koke would be Xabi Alonso, Thiago would be Xavi, Isco would be Iniesta, Muniain would be Villa, Morata would be Torres … The idea was pleasant, because it allowed us to keep the recipe and those guys were endorsed by their previous titles. But in reality it was a question in each case of exchanging an extraordinary player for a simply good one.. The level had to necessarily suffer, and disappointment came.

Not to mention that for some the passage from meritorious to consecrated was noticed before even reaching the Selection. In London 2012 several gave a tremendous indiscipline cante. Then they gradually joined the team, leaving their shared automatisms to immerse themselves in a similar but not exact model, among veterans who already tended to manage efforts. The World Cup in Russia, with his previous convulsions and that nightmare of a thousand countries against Russia, he just discredited them. Have been saved From Gea (the least predictable, after that), Thiago, Carvajal and little else. The wind carried away that promising generation from the relay.