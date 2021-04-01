The Selection park until September the qualifying matches of the World Cup 2022 and prepares for the Eurocup which will be played in June, according to the tangled pattern of dates that has been established in the pandemic. The confusion that drags this time also reaches football. We do not know very well what day we are, or what competition we are in. The same thing happens to the National Team. The team emerged as a giant in their rout of Germany, but it comes out shrunken from the last three games (Greece, Georgia, Kosovo).

These are not stable times for anything, or for anyone. Most Powerful Picks –France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain– have tiptoed in this qualifying period. Short wins, unforeseen draws, surprising defeats and full-blown cataclysms: North Macedonia prevailed (1-2) in Germany. If Germany, where your Bundesliga is headed by the fearsome Bayern, suffers in this way, there are reasons to think that football is going through a foggy phase.

Spain it comes out of its first three games with two wins and a draw. He has not done the plenary session and that forces him to face Sweden in an extreme situation. Only the first of each group is classified directly. A fierce play-off awaits the second classified. In all three games he had bad times. He crashed into the Greek catenaccio and conceded the tying penalty. The ordeal in Georgia was resolved at the last minute, after a mediocre performance. Against Kosovo, he raised the bar, but the defense was vulnerable.

It has been a week with a virtue: it subjects the Selection to a bath of reality. It is a young team, deprived of some essential players –Carvajal, Ansu Fati, Pau Torres, Sergio Ramos and Gerard Brown– and far from the potential that is sensed in the team. There are no world stars, but the average grade is high in a large group of players, most in the early part of their careers.

The slip with Greece deeply affected the team, which lost confidence and lightness. He mechanized, abandoned creativity and messed around, instead of playing. Footballers who got excited against Germany –Rodri, Gayà, Fabian and Ferran– dissipated. Ferran, thick in all three games, was rescued by the goal. He scored two, momentous in view of what has happened.

These three games have weighed on Spain. You will have to digest them and draw consequences. You cannot afford distractions. He made naive concessions in the matches, the product of a certain tenderness, explainable in some internationals, which have jumped from the youth platform to the highest in football.

The potential exists. It was shown in both games against Germany. The weaknesses, too. It has been seen against Switzerland, Ukraine, Greece and Georgia. It is a team under construction that needs some time and results to reinforce its confidence. Meanwhile, the selection does not encourage the verdict. Mix the good vibes with your soft hand.