You can hardly play better football than the Selection in the first 30 minutes of your meeting with Portugal, team full of prestigious players, signed in the best leagues for very high prices, with Cristiano Ronaldo to the head. For the rest, he is the last champion of Europe and the first winner of the League of Nations. That the match be played in the Alvalade of Lisbon, with 2,500 spectators, added a more interesting note to the evening. Before the duel was even and Portugal had the two best chances, Spain It offered more than just display: its players, mostly young or untested on the team, climbed several notches in the overall estimate and displayed an unforeseen range.

The first boost to self-esteem was given Luis Enrique with an unapologetic lineup. There was everything – very young people (Eric Garcia Y Dani Olmo), expert footballers (Busquets Y Rodrigo), recovered (Diego Llorente, Ceballos Y Channels), under suspicion in their clubs (Arrizabalaga), emerging in the Selection (Gerard Moreno Y Reguilón) and the irresistible Adama– and all functioned with a special vibration, the one that distinguishes teams with appetite and willingness to progress.

For the average fan it also meant a jump in expectations. Eight years have passed since his last big success (the final of Kiev against Italy in the Eurocup) and since then it has gone from decline to a sharp fall, crowned by the grotesque in the Russia World Cup 2018. The only good news came from the younger generations, represented by the U21 National Team, European champion in 2019 and finalist in 2017. Several of those youngsters played against Portugal and their response was impeccable.

Spain seemed like a drop of water to the proposal that Luis Enrique imagines. She was ambitious, played with overwhelming dynamism, pressed feverishly to get the ball back, succeeded most of the time, and delivered attack after attack with ease, imagination and depth. When Portugal managed to come out of asphyxia, they registered their first shot, a very high shot, with no other objective than to give a sign of life in the match. It was the 25th minute.

Gerard Moreno shoots on goal on one of the many occasions Spain had in the first half.

MIGUEL MORENATTI (DIARIO AS)



The game changed little by little, and no one surprised her. With all certainty, Luis Enrique would love for the monumental effort of his players, matched by a wonderful football display, to be multiplied by three, for that half hour to turn into an hour and a half. It does not usually happen in football for two reasons: the physical demand was tremendous and the rival can have resources of great caliber. This is the case of Portugal.

The Portuguese have forged a rather speculative team built with top-notch players, probably deserving of a more attractive proposition. With this one of Fernando Santos they have won the last two European titles and it will hardly be discussed. The impressive shots of Cristiano Ronaldo and Renato against the posts they explained Portugal’s ability to scare anyone, but during a long phase of the match it was wiped off the map.

The National Team did not convert the abysmal difference it made in the first half into goals. Portugal did not score when it equalized the match, with the inclusion of William Carvalho in midfield and a better tactical distribution. He will not change the model, but the game served his coach with magnificent information. His team had a terrible time in Lisbon.

If Luis Enrique expected such a magnificent response from such an experimental team, his confidence was greater than that of the fans. It is a fact that honors you and that you will take advantage of. Footballers are extremely sensitive to confidence, and the coach awarded it in maximum proportions. Players like Dani Olmo, perhaps the best player of the match, Reguilón, Eric García and Gerard Moreno have entered the team like a cannon. They have been allowed to fly and seem to fly very high.