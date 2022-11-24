The vice-speaker of the Sejm of Poland, a deputy from the Polish Peasants’ Party (PSL) Piotr Zgozhelsky said that Warsaw should respond to the appointment of the scandalous diplomat Andriy Melnyk as deputy foreign minister of Ukraine. On Wednesday, November 23, the publication reported DoRzeczy.

“The nomination of Mr. Melnyk to the post of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is a blow to the hearts of Volyn families, it is also a slap in the face to all Poles,” the publication quotes him as saying.

As Zgozhelsky noted, Melnik equated the actions of Bandera during the Volyn massacre with the crimes of the Poles themselves, which is unacceptable. The politician believes that the Polish authorities should assess the appointment of a diplomat. According to him, this decision is a provocation. Zgozhelsky said that it was necessary to demand the “resumption of the exhumation” of the victims of the Volyn massacre and the “cessation of this kind of provocation.”

At the same time, he stressed that Poland wants to return to relations with Ukraine, “based on truth, not ideology.”

Earlier, on November 18, Melnyk was appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine. He was fired from his last post on July 9. The diplomat is known for his scandalous statements and insults to European politicians. For example, he called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz an offended liverwurst.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak on November 22 called Melnik’s appointment to a new position a bad signal. Meanwhile, as the radio station noted, Polish President Andrzej Duda indicated that the appointment of Melnyk is a “sovereign decision of Ukraine.” However, he advised the former ambassador to study history after his words that the Poles during World War II “killed Ukrainians.”

At the end of June, in an interview with a journalist from Germany, where the glorification of Nazism is prohibited by law, Melnik glorified the nationalist, supporter of the Nazis and the leader of the OUN-UPA organizations (banned in the Russian Federation) Stepan Bandera as a “fighter for freedom”, and also compared him with Robin Hood . Later, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry clarified that Melnyk expressed his personal opinion.