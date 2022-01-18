The Adria racetrack is at the center of a story that has more to do with the news than with motorsport. Yesterday, in fact, a bailiff accompanied by the police ordered the seizure of the Cavanella Po plant at the request of the bankruptcy trustee.

According to reports from La Voce di Rovigo, this is a story that is destined to be discussed, as the management company, Bioitalia, considers itself extraneous to the bankruptcy procedure, which according to them would relate to a company that had the racetrack under management for a certain period, but without being the owner.

In fact, Bioitalia claims that the property is owned by a fund set up by various companies, to which it would have paid a deposit of approximately 1.5 million euros. The manager therefore believes that he has the right to continue to carry out his business and therefore has already requested it to the judge.

According to Il Gazzettino, in fact, the decision would be linked to the bankruptcy of F&M, a company with its registered office in Rome, for a hole that would amount to 53 million euros. The bankruptcy sentence of the latter was actually pronounced by the court of Rovigo on 21 October 2020.

As per the requests of the police, Bioitalia has in any case vacated the offices pending a response from the judge regarding his request. It remains to be seen whether the affair will have repercussions on the calendar, given that two WSK World Championship races on the kart track are scheduled for the next weekend.