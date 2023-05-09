Residents of the capital on a street in the Historic Center upon hearing the seismic alert, this Monday. Moisés Pablo Nava (Dark Room)

The noisy seismic alert in Mexico City has been activated this Monday in various parts of the capital, despite the fact that no tremors have been registered. The head of government of Mexico City has attributed what happened to “a human error.” “We apologize to everyone, it was part of the review process that alarms are normally done,” she lamented at a press conference after the event flooded social networks with comments about the event.

“It was not a scheduled review process, but they were maintaining the server,” added the head of government, who believes that a review of public servants and companies that were doing the review must be carried out. The alert has sounded only in some points of the capital, through 851 of the 13,772 loudspeakers that are distributed throughout the city. The Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact Center (C5) of Mexico City has indicated that they are continuing the work to find out the specific causes that have triggered the sound of the alarm.

The SkyAlert platform —dedicated to alerting earthquakes and natural hazards— stated, minutes before the authorities’ statements appeared, that they did not have any earthquake records in any part of the country. Mexico is one of the countries in the world with the highest seismic activity, with more than 90 earthquakes greater than 4 degrees on the Richter scale per year, 60% of all the telluric movements that are registered in the world, according to the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil protection From the capital.

Mexico City has experienced three catastrophic earthquakes in recent decades. On March 14, 1979, a 7.6 earthquake shook the capital, causing the collapse of three buildings of the Universidad Iberoamericana and affecting around 600 properties. On September 19, 1985, a temperature of 8.1 degrees caused between 3,000 and 20,000 deaths, according to different estimates, and the devastation of the century in the country. On September 19, 2017, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake returned terror to the city, leaving 369 dead.

