Friday, June 2, 2023, 08:19



The rainfall recorded in recent weeks has made it possible to increase the water stored in the reservoirs of the Segura basin by 18 cubic hectometres since the start of the rains, according to sources from the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS).

The Automatic Hydrological Information System (SAIH) reveals that May has been the rainiest since the basin organization has records. Specifically, the network of rain gauges has verified an average of 110.7 liters per square meter, which makes it the rainiest month of May in the last ten years.

The CHS has warned that, although the behavior of the rains has been “positive”, we must wait to find out the global impact of this stormy period, since until last Tuesday “it had not rained much in the header area”, where the large regulating reservoirs of the basin for irrigation and supply are located.

What this unusually wet period has allowed is that the Segura basin “move away the drought alert momentarily”, although, according to the Confederation, “we will have to wait for the evolution of the data during the months of August and September”.