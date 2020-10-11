“The Ségur de la Santé is not enough”, reacts Sunday, October 11 on franceinfo cardiologist Olivier Milleron, practitioner at Bichat hospital, member of the Inter-hospitals collective, after the publication in the Parisian of a survey carried out by the Order of Nurses showing that a third of them plan to change jobs.

franceinfo: Does the extent of this blues surprise you?

Olivier Milleron: “Unfortunately, it does not surprise us. We have been alerting for months and months to the situation of the public hospital and the degradation of the possibility of doing quality work and taking good care of patients. was not listened to. It must be remembered that on November 14, 2019, we were in the street with a rate of strikers that had never been reached, that there are department heads who resigned to say that they no longer had the means to provide good care for patients. And then, there were the responses of Agnès Buzyn, which was contempt, in fact. And then on that came the Covid and it was a very special period for the caregivers, where there was a lot of anxiety. But everyone got together. The hospital showed that it was capable of organizing itself, only when a normal situation between organizational quotes, that is to say the administration which puts itself at the service of caregivers to make it as efficient as possible, that has rather very well. And there was a political speech with the “whatever the cost” of Emmanuel Macron. We had the impression that there was an awareness on health that must come out of the market, to recognize a certain error in health policy for ten years. “

Is the Health Segur not enough?

“The Ségur de la Santé is not enough because, on the one hand, on salary increases, we are very far from catching up with the OECD salary level: we will have 180 euros on average for a nurse, we were asking for 300. And the differential, it’s roughly 500 euros per month to catch up with the average, not to be above, not to be demanding, just to catch up with the average. But above all, we come back to the situation abnormal before, that is to say that here we are at the end! We were alerted to 10 years of HPST law where it is the hospital director who decides on accounting bases and not on bases of care to know how we manage the hospital. Funding and pricing per activity brought the hospital to its knees, and that was not called into question, and we are not told at all that we are will change the way the hospital is funded. The governance of the hospital does not change, so it is the director who decides everything and what happened for our Covid, that is to say decisions that are made by the care teams and which are set to music by the administration. All that has disappeared, so there is a great desperation because it has been a long time since people saw a loss of meaning in the way they worked at the public hospital, they believed, at the time of the Covid, that the sacrifices that ‘they did were going to translate into political acts. And there, there is a very great political irresponsibility. “

If the nursing staff leave, is the public hospital threatened?

“But the public hospital, it has already been threatened for a long time. This is what you have to see, that is to say that when the Inter-Emergency Collective mobilized there are already more a year and a half is because people spent hours and hours on stretchers in the emergency room, because there are no beds to accommodate them. It is because if you want to have access to a consultation at the public hospital today within a reasonable timeframe is no longer possible. This is because there are emergency services which are closed every night in France, because there are has a quarter of the posts of hospital doctors, a quarter of the posts that are vacant because people no longer want to come to work in these conditions, only when you hear the state of psychiatry in France, the people who take on duty in psychiatric emergencies tell you that they are starting guards without there being any bed. The hospital has been in danger for a very long time, the Covid has arrived ve on it and completely destabilizes the situation. We have been asking for a close-up of attractiveness for the public hospital for a long time. And that requires a little more than a communication plan. Thinking that we will solve the problem of the public hospital in a few weeks with Ségur was illusory, but above all, we must clearly say that we are going to change the software, that we are going to give the floor back to the teams in services, we have to get out of gigantism and we have to get out of the accounting control of health, this is no longer possible, it is a complete failure. “