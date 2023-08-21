TEL AVIV — Tel Aviv trains were packed one day last month when several men prevented Inbal Boxerman, a 40-year-old mother of two, from boarding the car. One of them told her that women were not allowed on the carriage, that the carriage was for men only.

Boxerman was stunned. It was a public train operated by Israel Railways, and segregated seating is illegal in the country. The men who blocked his way appeared to be protesters returning home from a rally that he supported the ruling coalition, which includes far-right and extremist religious parties that are pushing for greater segregation and a return to more traditional gender roles.

“I said, ‘Are you serious?’” said Boxerman, who works in marketing. “But they just laughed and said, ‘Wait for the next train—you can sit in the back.’ And then the doors slammed shut.”

Public transportation is the latest front in a culture war in Israel over the status of women in a society that is sharply divided between a secular majority and a politically powerful minority of ultra-Orthodox Jews, who dislike the coexistence of men and women. in public.

Although the Supreme Court has ruled that it is illegal to force women to sit in separate sections on buses and trains, ultra-Orthodox women board buses from their neighborhoods through the back door and sit in the back. Now, the practice appears to be spreading.

Incidents like the one described by Boxerman have received a lot of media attention since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu included far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties in his governing coalition late last year.

As part of a deal with ultra-Orthodox allies that underpinned the coalition’s formation, Netanyahu made several concessions that have unnerved secular Israelis. Among them are proposals to segregate the public by gender at some public events, create new religious residential communities, allow businesses to refuse to provide services based on religious belief and expand the powers of all-male rabbinical courts.

Supporters of expanding the jurisdiction of rabbinic courts—such as Matan Kahana, a former Religious Affairs Minister who remains in Parliament but is not in the ruling coalition—argue that, as a pluralistic society, Israel should tolerate gender segregation in some areas to accommodate the ultra-Orthodox, for whom it is a way of life.

“I am all for the rabbinic courts – they are a symbol of Israeli sovereignty over our own land and our eternal link to Hebrew law,” he said on Twitter earlier this year.

Although some women within the Likud party-led coalition are loyal to carrying out its agenda, much of the push to strengthen rabbinical courts comes from the two ultra-Orthodox parties, which do not allow women to run for public office.

Israel’s laws have not been changed to reflect the concessions, but some fear changes are coming at the expense of women. The Israeli media has been abuzz with reports in recent months about incidents deemed discriminatory.

Over the last decade, gender segregation has seeped into many areas. Small public universities that enroll ultra-Orthodox students segregate classes by gender. Some government driver’s education and job training courses have segregated sessions by sex, and some public libraries have separate hours for girls and boys.

“What is happening here is not a question of left and right — they are changing the rules of the game and it will have a dramatic effect on women,” said Moran Zer Katzenstein, who runs Bonot Alternativa, a pro-democracy group, as well as an umbrella group. nonpartisan women’s organizations. “Our rights will be damaged first.”

By: RONI CARYN RABIN