Octaviano Palomo has just made public the company’s Sustainability Report for the first time in its history. The document has been prepared taking into account the considerations of the Sustainability Accounting Standards (SASB) for the Food sector and taking as reference the guidelines and recommendations of the ‘Global Reporting Initiative Standards’ (GRI Standards), an internationally recognized framework and accredited for the preparation of corporate sustainability reports.

Octaviano Palomo’s first Sustainability Report reflects with absolute transparency the main contributions, achievements and challenges of the company, underlining its commitment to sustainable innovation in the marketing of cereals, in line with its environmental, social and corporate governance principles. In this sense, the company also works to promote innovation with the aim of develop seed varieties more resistant to extreme weather conditionsthus ensuring the sustainability of future harvests.

The company’s commitment to sustainability and the fight against climate change is also reflected in the carbon footprint calculation of its entire supply chain, a step forward, carried out voluntarily, which not only favors the identification and control of emissions, but also allows planning measures that favor their reduction. The results of this calculation are registered in the National Carbon Footprint Registry of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.

Likewise, Octaviano Palomo has already embarked on the path towards the completion of its Energy Efficiency Plan that optimizes the management of energy consumption at the company’s facilities spread across various locations in Castilla y León through the installation of solar panels. In this way continues to reduce CO2 emissions to the atmosphere.

All of these efforts by the company, which will progressively increase in coming years, have earned it the Forbes-UBS Sustainability Award in the Agriculture category, a prestigious award that has recently recognized the work carried out by Octaviano Palomo to the point of standing out among all companies in your sector.

From a social perspective, Octaviano Palomo is recognized as one of the main actors in its environment, so protecting it “is equivalent to ensuring the well-being of the people who make it up,” explains its CEO Pedro Palomo for whom The company has “the responsibility to leave a better world than the one we find ourselves in”. In line with this objective, Octaviano Palomo promotes social, educational, sports and cultural initiatives that encourage innovation and, above all, promote sustainable development at the local level.