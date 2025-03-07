The Segovia Palace that joins the series ‘The Brief Life’ and ‘His Majesty’

Spanish fiction is at this beginning of 2025 at a time of great prominence of monarchical themes, with two series that have almost coincided over time: ‘The brief life’ in Movistar Plus, and ‘His Majesty‘In Prime Video. The two are different in their approach to the crown, because if the first is a historical comedy that recounts the short reign of Louis I, the second is a modern satire of a fictitious Infanta Pilar who has to take control after a corruption scandal of his father.

Louis I, the king of ‘The Brief Life’: an ephemeral reign and an impossible marriage

While the two agree to deal with humor the Spanish monarchy and reflect on it and power, both taking reality to mold it in their own way and also have a common point in their stages, with the Royal Site of the farm of San Idelfonso as one of the protagonists, in Segovia.

The origin of the Royal Palace of the Farm of San Idelfonso in Segovia

The Pinares de Segovia had been a place of rest since the time of the Catholic Monarchsand on his arrival in Spain, Felipe v He fell in love with the place, so he decided to send a palace and gardens to build in him that they reminded him of his childhood in the French court of Louis XIV, known as the Sun King.





So in 1717 The work began And in 1723 the kings were already installed in him, just one year before Felipe V announced that he abdicated in his son Louis I, an event that marks the beginning of the series ‘The brief life’, and thus retired to his premiered palace in Segovia.

Only a few months this retirement lasted due to the early death of Louis I, What forced Felipe V to take the crown again, reluctantly, and that made the Royal Palace of the farm of San Idelfonso expanded according to the residence status of the current monarch. In 1736, the architect Filippo Juvarra I would make another reform with a new facade on the central axis of the garden, which gave it a more Italian touch.

The visit to the farm of San Idelfonso in Segovia

Both in ‘His Majesty’ and in ‘The Short Life’ you can see the current state of the Royal Palace of the Farm of San Idelfonso. In the first one has been shot only outdoors, while in the second we have so much filming in its gardens and facade, but also of some interior rooms.





The palace is currently open to the public, although not in the complete building. Thus, those that can be visited are the old real apartments, which consist of two floors located on their eastern facade, and that contain original frescoes of the time of the reign of Felipe V, despite having suffered a fire in 1918. Next to the units, you can also go to the Tapestry Museum and the royal chapel, which was redecorated by Francisco Sabatini With Carlos III as king.

The unique gardens of this Royal Palace

In addition to its interiors, one of the most striking points of admiring in the visit of the Royal Palace of the farm of San Idelfonso are its gardens, with which Felipe V also wanted to emulate the places of his childhood in France, thus being the reference the gardens of Marly, which served as Retirement to King Louis XIVwhich were destroyed during the French revolution.

How was Felipe V’s ‘madness’? The reality of what the brief life ‘counts





The gardens of the Royal Granja site are an example in Spain of the so -called Garden to the formal to the French, from the end of the 17th century, and consist of sources with attractive water games, coming directly from the mountain and that was one of what most caught the attention of the first Bourbon monarch in our country. An original system that is still operational and can be seen in your visit.