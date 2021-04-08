The Ministry of Employment, Research and Universities, through the Regional Employment and Training Service (SEF), begins in April a total of 188 free training courses for employment with 2,785 places. Specifically, 131 courses for the unemployed and 57 for employed workers will be launched in 26 municipalities in the region, according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

In total there will be 41,799 hours of training that are divided into a wide range of specialties that will allow students to acquire or improve skills and abilities in 21 different professional families such as caring for dependent people, commerce and marketing and industrial automation, among others.

With regard to the offer for unemployed people, the ‘Reactiva’ online courses, a specific program that the SEF, with co-financing from the European Social Fund, allocates both job seekers and people in ERTE total or partial. These are courses related to the use of new technologies and their application in business and commerce, as well as training in prevention against Covid-19 in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The general director of the SEF, Marisa López Aragón, explained that “with the launch of this training program we intend that people who have seen their employment situation affected as a result of the pandemic have specific training that allows them to rejoin the labor market ».

For their part, employed workers will be able to recycling knowledge or training in new specialties that require professional sectors such as transport or agriculture. In this last sector are framed, for example, the courses ‘Defense against pests and diseases in organic farming’ and ‘Saving and energy efficiency in agriculture’, which will start in Murcia this month.

People interested in knowing the complete offer of courses scheduled for this month, as well as the dates and place of delivery, can do so through the ‘I’m looking for a course’ section of the web www.sefcarm.es or in the ‘SEF Móvil’ application. In the event that the registration for the course they wish to take is still open, they must contact the entity that teaches it to submit their request.

Gateway to employment



The latest data from the Inserta report indicates that 42.2% of the people who took a SEF course found work in the six months after completing their training, although the options of finding work after completing a course associated with the obtaining a certificate of professionalism are higher. Thus, in these courses the general insertion figure rises to 45.9%. Certificates of professionalism are qualifications valid throughout the national sphere and represent sufficient accreditation for the performance of a profession.