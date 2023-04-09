Sunday, April 9, 2023, 09:08





The Regional Employment and Training Service (SEF), under the Ministry of Employment, has programmed for this month of April 497 free courses for unemployed and employed people, with a total of 92,665 hours of training. The training actions will be given in 33 municipalities in the Region and have a total of 7,183 places available. The courses belong to 24 different professional families and will allow workers to improve their professional skills and unemployed people to increase their job opportunities.

Active workers will be able to train in psychology applied to sales, creativity and business and professional innovation or gamification, educate by playing, among others. For unemployed people, the offer includes aromatherapy courses, lifesaving in aquatic facilities or prevention in construction.

Some of these courses still have the registration period open, so those interested can enter the ‘I am looking for training’ section of the website (sefcarm.es) and with the SEFMóvil application, where they will find complete information,