“Meetings are temporarily suspended with a date to be determined”: this is what we read on the site dedicated to alleged apparitions of the Madonna of Trevignano. The notice would confirm the fact that the alleged seer has left the locality of Lazio to go abroad, as transpires in these hours.

The story that sees the protagonist Gisella Cardia, born Maria Giuseppa Scarpulla, has been under the attention of the Civitavecchia prosecutor for a few days. Previously, however, an investigation had been launched by the competent diocese, that of Civita Castellana. The diocesan commission, which must report to Bishop Marco Salvi, who is responsible for a possible pronouncement, does not have short times and at the moment would have met only once. It is made up of members who do not belong to the diocese, also to ensure greater independence in judgment. There are a theologian, a Mariologist, a psychologist and a canonist, to whom one could add “also an exorcist to understand if the influence of the evil one is not hidden in Gisella’s messages”, reports David Murgia, a member of theObservatory on mystical phenomena from the Pontifical International Marian Academy. Then there are coroners, experts in economics and also in stage tricks.

However, if it is confirmed that the seer has gone abroad and that she will not be present at future mystical meetings (until now she has made an appointment every 3rd of the month), the object of the diocesan investigation effectively falls by itself. On the other hand, the discourse of the investigations in the prosecutor’s office is different after being exposed to the Carabinieri of Trevignano delivered by a private investigator. On the website of the association set up last year by the alleged seer (while the phenomena of the alleged apparitions have been going on since 2016) all the indications for making donations remain.

A complaint to the carabinieri of Trevignano against Gisella Cardia was delivered in recent days by a private investigator: the deed, which contains accusations against Cardia, it will then be forwarded to the Civitavecchia Public Prosecutor’s Office who will decide whether to open a file. The same private investigator asserts that after some analyzes it would have been ascertained that the tears would be compatible with pig’s blood. On the case of the Madonna of Trevignano the diocese of Civita Castellana set up a commission to carry out “a preliminary investigation, aimed at deepening the possible phenomenology of the facts, which have been occurring for some time in Trevignano Romano”. Every 3rd of the month, several people gather in the Lazio town for alleged apparitions of the Madonna. The alleged seers have also opened a website and set up an association.