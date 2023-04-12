The seer of Trevignano this evening was in connection with Bruno Vespa’s program “5 minutes”. The conductor asked her about the allegations that the Madonna’s tears were not human blood, but pig’s. “An absurdity that they are made of pig’s blood – replied the woman -, it is absolutely not certified. But just a thought from a journalist. The blood was analyzed by the Ris carabinieri. We haven’t had the results yet. Since 2016 we have not yet had the results of the analyzes “.

The journalist asks the lawyer of the woman present in the studio: “But here there is no crime under art. 661, or the abuse of popular credulity?. The lawyer replies: “It is an administrative offence. What is important is that no lies are told.”

And Vespa concludes: “To believe the Madonna you don’t need to see her cry”.