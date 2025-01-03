Chia seeds are very fashionable nowadays. So much so that are considered the best plant source of Omega-3 fatty acids beneficial to take care of cholesterol. And not only that: just one tablespoon of this provides you with 20% of the recommended daily fiber.

Origin

Belonging to the mint family, chia (called by the scientific community as Hispanic sage) is native to Mexico and Guatemala and has been cultivated since times pre-columbians by the aztecs. In fact, legends say that Aztec warriors could hold on all day fed with a spoonful of chia.

Without a doubt, all its dietary virtues caught the attention of the Western world. Although for a long time they have not been taken into account in many healthy cultures and dietsnow many nutrition specialists consider it a superfood.

Properties

Between its benefitsit is worth highlighting the following, according to the specialized portal ‘Tua Saúde‘:

They are an excellent source of B vitamins and minerals. especially calcium, phosphorus and magnesium. And they are very rich in antioxidants such as selenium.

especially calcium, phosphorus and magnesium. And they are very rich in antioxidants such as selenium. They are very low in sodium and they can be taken by those people who want to reduce salt in their diet.

and they can be taken by those people who want to reduce salt in their diet. They fight constipation . It is rich in soluble fiber, a type of fiber that absorbs water in the stool, hydrating it and making it softer.

. It is rich in soluble fiber, a type of fiber that absorbs water in the stool, hydrating it and making it softer. Strengthens bones . It is a natural source of calcium and magnesium, essential minerals to maintain bone density and prevent diseases related to bone loss.

. It is a natural source of calcium and magnesium, essential minerals to maintain bone density and prevent diseases related to bone loss. Helps lose weight . It absorbs a large amount of water in the stomach, forming a kind of gel that increases food digestion time and reduces hunger throughout the day.

. It absorbs a large amount of water in the stomach, forming a kind of gel that increases food digestion time and reduces hunger throughout the day. Revitalize your knees . Being an excellent source of fiber and omega-3, it helps reduce inflammation, which also helps relieve joint discomfort.

. Being an excellent source of fiber and omega-3, it helps reduce inflammation, which also helps relieve joint discomfort. Prevents premature aging. It contains chlorogenic acid and caffeic acid, compounds with antioxidant action that combat excess free radicals.

To take into account

It should be noted that, to take advantage of all its positive aspects, we can add chia seeds to a fruit juice or an infusion, and achieve a thick consistency after 60 minutes of rest, approximately, obtaining a gelatin so very simple.

Now, you can also add chia seeds without soaking them to a salad, as a breakfast cereal with milk or vegetable milk, added as a complement to yogurt or simply integrated into homemade bread preparations.