The reform of the crime of sedition has caused a shock wave that reaches several folders with pending issues. For now, it puts pressure on the Catalan government and the PSC to collaborate in clearing the way for the approval of the Budgets of the Generalitat for 2023. The conflict between Esquerra and Junts after their divorce in the Government is entrenched, the gestures of the Republicans He distances himself from the bluntness that his leader Oriol Junqueras showed to rule out any contact with the Socialists. The PSC, for its part, is aware that the PSOE commanders have taken the initiative when it comes to making an important commitment that will lead to a rapprochement with the ERC. Salvador Illa, head of the Catalan Socialists, insisted this Friday on presenting himself as a solvent partner: “There is a predisposition of our parliamentary group to reach an agreement on budget matters.”

“The tripartite with the PSOE and the commons is already working at full capacity in Madrid and Barcelona and we will soon see it in Catalonia,” the spokeswoman for Junts in Parliament, Mònica Sales, predicted on Tuesday. Junqueras, who until recently showed his inclination to extend the accounts rather than agree on them with the PSC, has modulated her speech. “Approving the Budgets is better than not approving them, and even more so in a period of inflation”, she declared. In the hours before Pedro Sánchez announced the repeal of the sedition, Junqueras sent a message to the PSC. “Surely there are many things we can agree on,” he said, and he conditioned it on the PSC “taking steps to reconcile with 80% of Catalan society.” ERC resorts to the 80% formula to identify the sum of the forces of the Parliament that are for the right to decide and against the legal cases opened against the independence movement. In the Barcelona City Council, governed by En Comú Podem with a pact with the PSC, Esquerra has shown signs of wanting to facilitate the budgets for next year.

Junts and the CUP maintain that the abolition of the criminal offense related to sedition is poisonous candy because it skews the aspirations of achieving an amnesty for the accused. In addition, they warn that the inclusion of a new crime of public disorder is a weapon that hangs over the head of those who consider actions to challenge the constitutional order. The sovereign entities, ANC and Òmnium, have also reacted with criticism and suspicion. In this context, Esquerra has spared no show of enthusiasm for the new legal framework, but in the party’s ranks the elimination of sedition is understood as a triumph.

Despite the dimension of the sedition reform, Esquerra and the Catalan socialists, direct rivals who will fight in Catalonia to win the next municipal elections, have not given any sign this Friday of a possible rapprochement, especially with a view to the budgets. Aragonès and Illa have denied that the modification of the Penal Code represents a change of scenery or a turning point in the Parliament, where ERC is accusing its extreme weakness (33 deputies out of 135). Despite this situation, the also leader of the opposition has assured that there is no budget negotiation under way, despite the fact that there have already been two meetings between the two parties. And that the culprit of “the bad news” that there are not going to be approved accounts on January 1 is the president.

Visibly annoyed, Illa has affirmed that the Catalan Executive is a “failed” Government and has recalled that it had already offered to negotiate the budgets on August 27, before, therefore, the breakup of the coalition with Junts. And he has reiterated his impression that ERC “is not trustworthy” and that the proof is that he has been losing allies along the way: the CUP and Junts (his initial partners) and the common ones, who accuse them of breaching the agreed accounts in 2022. In the case of the Socialists, Illa makes Aragonès ugly for not having complied with the agreement signed in January 2020 when the ERC and the Government signed to promote the dialogue table, convene the bilateral commission and promote dialogue between the parties in Catalonia Catalans, something, Illa insists, that the president He has not done.

“Flee from resentment”

After arguing that the repeal of the crime of sedition is a measure that is on the right track —”people want to look forward and flee from resentment”— Illa has stated that she will not lend herself to playing a “change of trading cards” or to “merge folders”. “Some carry out low-ceiling politics while others [en alusión a Pedro Sánchez] they make it with a fairly high ceiling, like a cathedral”, he stated. Despite his forceful speech — “we will not do anything clandestine and we will be demanding in the negotiation” — the right-wing bloc has not shown the slightest doubt that the Socialists and Republicans will end up closing an agreement. “They will do the usual theater, but they will end up agreeing,” says Alejandro Fernández, president of the Catalan PP. Carlos Carrizosa, leader of Ciudadanos, has assured that he has not the slightest doubt that there will be “a change of cards”. “It is something predictable and concocted in the offices of the dialogue table.”

