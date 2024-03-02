Jorge Álvarez Máynez launched his candidacy with the promise of working to build comprehensive solutions to address the insecurity and violence in the countrycalling not to forget states like Jalisco on the national agenda.

The worst horror that Mexico is experiencing is the issue of violenceof impunity, of insecurity, said Jorge Álvarez Máynez, presidential candidate of the Citizen Movement, in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco.

The Zacatecan did not spare criticism towards Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvezwhom he accused of carrying out early campaign events.

Álvarez Máynez began his campaign from Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, accompanied by important political figures such as Dante Delgado, Laura Ballesteros, Tecutli Gómez and Juan Zepeda and Pablo Lemus, candidate for the governorship of Jalisco.

“The candidates of the old politics. One has been stealing money from Mexico City for years to campaign illegally. The other wanted to copy her, she started 5 months before. That is why the states they govern are sunk,” said the representative of the orange party. .

In addition, he shared personal experiences about violence in the country, mentioning the tragedy of the loss of some of his family members due to insecurity in places like Zacatecas and Torreón.

“I have felt the pain, my cousin was murdered at a party in Torreón, I have felt the pain that many of you have felt and I also fear for the future of my daughters and my sons.”

To anyone who has been a victim of this failed security strategy, I am going to defend them as well as my family, I am going to face this problem and I assume the responsibility of beginning the pacification of Mexico in 6 years, he noted.

Start the construction of justice, end impunity, end violence against girls, against boys, against women in this country, he added.

“The federal government has forgotten Jalisco and many states of the Mexican Republic have forgotten,” said Álvarez Máynez, highlighting the urgency of addressing these problems effectively and without neglecting entities like Jalisco.

He questioned his opponents' proposals, especially Xóchitl Gálvez's idea of ​​creating a “carcerota” as a solution to insecurity, arguing that this approach does not address the underlying causes of the problem and only perpetuates the crisis.

“The problem of security, forgive me, cannot be solved with a prison, that can only be raised by someone who is thinking about votes and not seriously, who is capable of promising anything to try to win an election, but who does not know and does not understands how this country should be governed.

“But above all, they cannot be promised by parties like the PAN and the PRI, who started this tragedy, who started the war, the militarization, the model that has led us to where we are, where the streets are full of criminals and the Prisons are full of poor and innocent people, this is the model that they built, and that has continued.