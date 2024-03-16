There is still time to file your 2023 tax return. The United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has several options open to carry out this process in the best way. However, it warns that there have been cases of identity theft, so it invites obtain a protection pin that will also help you carry out the procedure more efficiently.

An identity protection pin, or IP PIN, is a six-digit number that will prevent another person from filing a tax return using your social security number or individual taxpayer identification number. This key will only be known by you and the IRS, in order to verify your identity.

Although it is a voluntary procedure, Through this protection system you can be safer against the possibility of identity theft, so it is a proactive step that will keep you away from scams. The main requirement to process this number is to be able to prove your identity.

It should be said that The IP PIN must be requested online each calendar year, in order to use this and stay protected every time you file your taxes.

The fiscal agency added that, in addition to providing an additional layer of security, Through IP PINs, electronic tax returns are carried out more efficientlysince rejections and delays are avoided.

The IP PIN process is carried out through the IRS. Photo:IRS Share

How to request an IP PIN from the IRS in the United States?

To process an identity protection number, simply complete a process through the online tool available on the official IRS website. To do this you will need to create an account through which your identity will be validated. Take into account that Processing for this number is generally only available from mid-January to November.

Once you have the IP PIN can be submitted through the tax return software or deliver it to your trusted accounting professional to carry out your tax procedures.

The authorities clarified that the password can only be used to carry out procedures under forms 1040, 1040-NR, 1040-PR, 1040-SR and 1040-SS. Finally, they warned that The IRS will never ask you for your secret number through phone calls, emails, or text messages.