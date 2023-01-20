León, Guanajuato.- In the “Greek Y” everything is ready to receive thousands of pilgrims on their way to San Juan de los Lagos, and those who use that site as a starting point from the city of León.

Elements of Civil protection and of the road police They began to settle at that point at the exit to Lagos de Moreno, also merchants with their products ready to offer to the people of San Juan.

Tomorrow begins the departure of many parishioners heading to the Cathedral Basilica of San Juan de los Lagos on the annual pilgrimage.

It is worth mentioning that this is the resumption formal of the pilgrimage that the past two years it was suspended by reason of the pandemic of Covid-19 that remained in force forced to restrict the agglomerations of people.

The merchants in the place known as the “And Greek”they were shown revived Well, they hope that this year sales will resume with the arrival of the pilgrims, because after two years of not being able to sell, they hope that this favors you.

Since the afternoon of Thursday the sellers began to settle in the place in question, which is already well known as a meeting point and departure to the neighboring state of Jalisco.

Those who are also ready to serve the thousands of walkers are the elements of the Municipal police, Civil protection Y road police.

likewise as security measuresthis demarcated the road so that those who get out of vehicles do so safely.