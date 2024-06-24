Security guard: the ambulance took a long time to get to Uchkuevka, so passers-by helped the wounded

After fragments of American ATACMS missiles fell on a popular beach in Sevastopol, locals helped the wounded, as the ambulance took a very long time to travel. This was told by female security guard Tamara Mishekova, who worked near the scene of the tragedy, write “News”.

“When I came out, I heard people screaming. People shout: “Help!” I looked – there were many wounded. We call an ambulance. Other guys ran up, my employee too,” she recalls.

According to the Russian woman, there was a commotion on the beach in Uchkuevka after rocket fragments fell. Rescuers also helped the victims – one of them had a hand injury. Passers-by were able to save about 15 people, the security guard said.

A Ukrainian Armed Forces rocket exploded over the beach in Sevastopol on Sunday afternoon, June 23. Then air defense systems shot down five American ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster warheads on the city. According to the latest data, the victims of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack were four people, two of whom were children, and another 151 were injured.

The attack on Sevastopol was reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov said that the president is in constant contact with the troops. June 24 in Crimea announced A day of mourning. All cultural, sports and public events have been canceled in Sevastopol.