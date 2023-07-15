A security guard at a bar in Moscow’s Krivokolenny Pereulok killed a visitor during the conflict. As reported on July 15 reports IA Regnum, The incident took place on the night of July 13-14.

“The deceased was a 34-year-old resident of Moscow. The body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.” — said the source of the agency.

It is known that between the guest and the guard there was a skirmish. During the quarrel, the guard struck the visitor with one blow to the head with his left hand, after which he fell and froze unconscious.

A passer-by who saw the two men at the bar called the police. Police and an ambulance arrived at the scene. Doctors diagnosed the victim with a state of clinical death. It was decided to urgently deliver the patient to the hospital, but on the way there he died in an ambulance.

The guard is currently under arrest. Check started. It is established that the detainee owns mixed martial arts.

Earlier, on November 11, 2022, in St. Petersburg, police detained a nightclub security guard suspected of beating a visitor. Law enforcement officers found out that during the conflict, a club employee hit the victim in the face, he fell and hit his head on the asphalt. A 36-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition. A criminal case has been initiated under the article on intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm.