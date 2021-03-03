In Ufa, the investigation of the case against the guard of the correctional school, who was accused of a crime against the sexual inviolability of two female students, has been completed. About it reported on the website of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

According to the investigation, a 58-year-old man, working at a school for the blind and visually impaired, abused girls 13 and 14 years old. The schoolgirls reported the incident to the director, who immediately went to the police.

The guard was detained. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He was charged under point “a” of part 3 and point “b” of part 4 of Article 132 (“Violent acts of a sexual nature”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.