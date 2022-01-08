This meeting is held behind closed doors. The same sources said that six out of the 15 member states of the council requested to hold it: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Ireland and Albania.

A diplomat, who asked not to be named, said the council’s joint position on Sudan was “unexpected and would be opposed by China and Russia.” These two countries have repeatedly stressed that the situation in Sudan is an internal matter that does not threaten international security.

Diplomats indicated that the meeting would allow the UN envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, to brief council members on the situation in the country since the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday.

Hamdok was the civilian face of the transitional period that began after Omar al-Bashir was ousted from power in 2019 by the army under pressure from the street, and there are currently fears of the country’s return to dictatorial rule.

Three protesters were shot dead Thursday in Omdurman and Bahri, on the outskirts of Khartoum, with renewed protests in the Sudanese capital and other states against the military authority, according to doctors and witnesses.

Thus, the death toll since the protests that erupted on October 25 has risen to 60, in addition to more than 300 wounded, injured by rubber bullets and tear gas canisters, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors.

The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Norway called on the Sudanese army not to unilaterally appoint a prime minister following Hamdok’s resignation and amid continuing protests against the military.