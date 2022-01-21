This statement prepared by the UAE was approved, which affirms that these bloody attacks on civilians were “committed and adopted by the Houthis”, while the Council was initiating an emergency meeting on these developments.

The UAE, a non-permanent member of the council since January 1, requested the closed-door meeting.

For her part, the President of the UN Security Council, Mona Gul, said today, Friday, that the bloody attacks on civilians in the UAE were “committed and adopted by the Houthis”.

Speaking to reporters, Gul said: “We condemned the attack on the UAE and demanded a de-escalation in Yemen, and there are demands to return to negotiations.”

And she continued: “The bloody attacks on civilians in the UAE were committed and adopted by the Houthis.”

She added, “The escalation in Yemen raises a lot of concerns and fears. Our position is clear. There is a need to reduce the escalation of the Yemeni conflict and return to the diplomatic track.”

On Tuesday, the UAE submitted a letter to Norway, the president of the Security Council for the month of January, requesting a meeting of the council regarding the Houthi terrorist attacks on Abu Dhabi, which took place on Monday.