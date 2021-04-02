The Security Council “strongly condemns” the killing of civilians in Myanmar

The UN Security Council condemned “the killing of hundreds of civilians, including women and children,” in Myanmar, in a unanimous statement of its members after China greatly reduced the tone and content of the text during arduous two-day negotiations.

In the statement drafted by Britain, the 15 members of the Council said that they “express their deep concern about the rapid deterioration of the situation, and strongly condemn the use of violence against peaceful demonstrators and the killing of hundreds of civilians, including women and children.”

Previous drafts of this statement included a phrase saying that the Security Council “is ready to consider new steps,” hinting at the possibility of imposing sanctions against the military who took power in Myanmar two months ago in a coup rejected by a large part of Myanmar who protested in peaceful demonstrations that were suppressed by the army with iron and fire. As a result, at least 535 civilians were killed.

Diplomats reported that China, which firmly opposes any sanctions against the revolutionaries in Myanmar, has repeatedly thwarted attempts by Westerners to pass the text due to its inclusion, among other things, of this phrase.

Indeed, the statement issued by the Security Council was devoid of this phrase and of any hint of sanctions, as the Security Council confined itself in its statement by saying that “it will keep the situation under close review.”

Beijing imposed, at the conclusion of the negotiations on the statement, to replace the phrase “killing hundreds of civilians” with “killing hundreds of civilians.”

According to the diplomats themselves, Russia, in turn, hindered the issuance of the text several times because it wanted to include a phrase condemning the killing of members of the security forces in the demonstrations.