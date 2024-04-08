The Security Council refers Palestine’s application for membership in the United Nations to the relevant committee

New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UN Security Council referred the Palestinian Authority’s request for full membership in the United Nations to the committee responsible for accepting new members. Palestine has permanent observer status in the United Nations, and an application for full membership in the United Nations must obtain the approval of the UN Security Council, then the approval of at least two-thirds of the members of the General Assembly, which consists of 193 members.

Robert Wood, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said that full membership of Palestine in the international organization is “an issue that must be negotiated between Israel and the Palestinians,” and stressed that his country’s position on this issue has not changed.

